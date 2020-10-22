Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

