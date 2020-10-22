Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,114 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,164,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $114.94 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

