First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,826 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

