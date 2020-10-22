Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

