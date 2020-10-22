Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,246 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.22. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

