Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,184.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,835.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

