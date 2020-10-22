Cwm LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 668.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workday by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 333,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Workday by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,657,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,780,000 after purchasing an additional 231,657 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.31 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $1,173,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. ValuEngine cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

