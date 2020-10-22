Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,200 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.22 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.