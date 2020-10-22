Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

