Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

MSFT opened at $214.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,625.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

