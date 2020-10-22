Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 70.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HP by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,489,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

