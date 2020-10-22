2,376 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

