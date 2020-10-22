Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Twitter by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Twitter by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 627,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 259,460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Twitter by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,198,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,545 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

