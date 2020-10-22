First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 878 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Neenah were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 68.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NP opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neenah, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NP. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neenah presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.