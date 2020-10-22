Cwm LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,166,000 after purchasing an additional 955,714 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,026,000 after buying an additional 495,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.