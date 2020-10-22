7,754 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $522,690,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,221,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,886,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $39.92 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.