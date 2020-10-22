Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,387 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 211.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $91.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.