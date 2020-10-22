Cwm LLC Sells 35,836 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,836 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.