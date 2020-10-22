Cwm LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after buying an additional 318,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

ITM opened at $51.04 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.