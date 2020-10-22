Cwm LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.22% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 3,189.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the period.

Shares of BBAX opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $26.93.

