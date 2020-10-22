Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $81.58.

