Cwm LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6,461.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after buying an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $112.42 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.