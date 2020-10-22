iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,468,000.

Get iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.