Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $299.22 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $576.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

