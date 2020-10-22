Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

