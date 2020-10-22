Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 647 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $163.79 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.