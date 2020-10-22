NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,940.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

