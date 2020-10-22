Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,031.94 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,049.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $986.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

