First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $271,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after buying an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dover by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 177,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1,520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,618 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.10.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.