First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

NYSE OKE opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

