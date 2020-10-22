Cwm LLC Acquires 2,977 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Comcast by 21.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after buying an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

