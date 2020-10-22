Cwm LLC Sells 2,638 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.65.

NFLX opened at $489.05 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day moving average of $467.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

