The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 55,403.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,735 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of IPG opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.