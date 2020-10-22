Cwm LLC Purchases 10,607 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,559,797 shares of company stock worth $764,386,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $113.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

