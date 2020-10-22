Cwm LLC Has $55.27 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,184.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,191.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,835.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.