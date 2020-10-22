Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $57.08 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.