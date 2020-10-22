Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.93.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

