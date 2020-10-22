Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.