First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in First Solar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $87.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

