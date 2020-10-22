Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Fortive by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

