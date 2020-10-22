American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

