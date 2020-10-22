Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of WLTW opened at $209.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

