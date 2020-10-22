Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 806,809 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 485,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,051,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,517 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.9% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 308,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.