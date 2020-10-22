Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $141.82 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.