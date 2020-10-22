IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 121.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NYSE WRK opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

