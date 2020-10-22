Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Position Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 8.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,897.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,808.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,803.06.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $4,393,823. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

