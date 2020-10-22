Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $88.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

