IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,476,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,011,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 687,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,156,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

XRAY opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

