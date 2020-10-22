Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

