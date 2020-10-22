28,891 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

